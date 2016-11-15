Roadwork scheduled for Hwy. 148

Chris Lowrey

BRISTOL Nov. 16, 2016

The Quebec Ministry of Transportation is warning Pontiac resident about upcoming roadwork on the Hwy. 148.

The roadwork will take place Monday to Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. between Bistol Road and Gold Mine Road.

The highway will have a 400-500 metre section of one lane closed until Dec. 2.

Traffic will alternate using a traffic light and travelers are asked to pay attention to posted signage.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me