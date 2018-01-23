Rosaleen Dickson, long-serving editor of THE EQUITY, dies at 96

Rosaleen Dickson, an editor of THE EQUITY for more than 30 years, has died in Ottawa at the age of 96.

She and her husband, David, purchased THE EQUITY in 1953 and founded Pontiac Printshop Ltd., a printing and publishing business in Shawville, where they raised their six children.

As the editor of THE EQUITY , Mrs. Dickson was an outspoken presence in Pontiac County, both through the pages of the newspaper and her own engagement in community life. She managed a Shawville hockey team, started a Brownies pack, and taught children how to square dance on horseback. As the first woman to sit on Shawville town council, she put her energies into such projects as revamping the town water system, the construction of seniors’ residences and turning the land around Shawville’s Mill Dam into a park.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me