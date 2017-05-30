Running for a cause

SHAWVILLE May 27, 2017

Gail Sharpe, along with her daughter Meredith, participated in the Tamarack Ottawa Race weekend on May 27 in support of Gail’s husband Brock, who was diagnosed with carcinogenic neuroendocrine tumours (CNETs), an uncommon type of cancer.

