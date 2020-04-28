SAAQ office reopens

DARIUS SHAHHEYDARI CAMPBELL’S BAY April 24, 2020 The SAAQ office in Campbell’s Bay will be re-opening some of their services as of April 24. Appointments must be made with the SAAQ staff for these services. Those intending to receive service must call 819 648 5689 and dial 0 to schedule an appointment, which will be taking place on Wednesdays and Fridays starting this week. In a press release on April 23, MRC Pontiac announced the in-person services will be limited to the following: -vehicle registration and all types of property transfers between individuals -replacements of lost or stolen license plates. -re-acquiring a canceled driver’s license, class of license or a license that expired less than three years ago Other services will return gradually, howeveronline service is always available at saaq.gouv.qc.ca.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.