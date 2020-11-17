Santa Claus parade to go ahead, with changes

CALEB NICKERSON SHAWVILLE Nov. 18, 2020 The Shawville Santa Claus parade will likely go ahead this year, as long as the region retains its orange zone designation. However, as Shawville councillor Patty Moffatt explained in an interview with THE EQUITY, there will be some modifications from previous years. The parade traditionally takes place on the last Saturday of November, which falls on the 28th this year. “If we go to red, everything’s off the table, we can’t do anything,” she said. “But we have the support of the police and the full council as long as it’s orange.” She explained that the route was extended in order to . . .

