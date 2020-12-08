Wednesday, December 9, 2020
The big man in red returned to the Pontiac on several occasions over the weekend, making an appearance at the parade in Bryson on Friday night before taking to the streets of Mansfield and Fort Coulonge the next evening (pictured above). On both occasions, he was given an escort by the local fire departments. See page three for more on both events.
News Top Story 

Santa makes a couple stops in the Pontiac

Emily Hsueh , , ,

CALEB NICKERSON
PONTIAC Dec. 4-5, 2020
Santa Claus made two scheduled stops in the Pontiac over the weekend, swinging by Bryson Friday night and visiting Mansfield and Fort Coulonge on Saturday evening.
Bryson
The village of Bryson was jumping on Friday, kicking off their celebrations with . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca