Santa makes a couple stops in the Pontiac

CALEB NICKERSON PONTIAC Dec. 4-5, 2020 Santa Claus made two scheduled stops in the Pontiac over the weekend, swinging by Bryson Friday night and visiting Mansfield and Fort Coulonge on Saturday evening. Bryson The village of Bryson was jumping on Friday, kicking off their celebrations with . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca