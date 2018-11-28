Wednesday, November 28, 2018

Shawville’s Parade of Lights culminated with the jolly man himself stopping at the Shawville Arena, where a line of eager children awaited his visit. Pictured, Hendrix Chevalier receives a big hug from Santa Claus, after receiving an early Christmas present of a colouring book.
Santa slides his sleigh into Shawville

Shawville’s kick-off to Christmas celebrations began on Friday, when the annual tree-lighting ceremony took place at the Veteran’s Memorial Park. The fun continued Saturday evening as the Parade of Lights rolled through town, before Santa Claus stopped into the arena to meet with local boys and girls.

The 20th annual tree-lighting ceremonies took place in Shawville on Friday night, bringing out dozens of citizens to celebrate the season with some carolling and festive decorations. The group started at New Hope Christian Fellowship and made their way to Veteran’s Memorial Park, spreading Christmas cheer all along the way. From left: Chrissy Draper, Emily Moquin, Hugh Perry, David Moquin, Sheridan Moffatt, Sara Perry and Shawville councillor Patti Moffatt.
The Shawville-Clarendon Fire Department kicked off the parade as their trucks rolled down Main Street, complete with a special guest riding on top of the ladder.
Local businesses and community groups filled the parade with floats, tossing candy to the kids, as the procession lit up the night with plenty of lights.
Santa rolled into Shawville at the end of the parade, waving to all those lining the streets, before ending the evening with a visit to the arena.

 

