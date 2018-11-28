Santa slides his sleigh into Shawville

Shawville’s kick-off to Christmas celebrations began on Friday, when the annual tree-lighting ceremony took place at the Veteran’s Memorial Park. The fun continued Saturday evening as the Parade of Lights rolled through town, before Santa Claus stopped into the arena to meet with local boys and girls.

