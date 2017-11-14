SDMHA: He shoots, he scores

Photo submitted

Pontiac Bantam A Lions remembered the war veterans by wearing poppies and taping their sticks red before their Saturday contest. The Lions are now sitting in first place with seven wins and one loss. The team is coached by Wes Tubman, Steve Gilpin and Matthew Queale. Pictured, back row from left: Harry Hitz, Ray Durocher, Connor Gilpin, Ryan Lang, Wyatt Durocher, Carson Rusenstrom and Hunter Hitz. Front from left: Willis Egan, Dakota Hudson, Graham Beattie, Bryan Tubman and Ethan Queale.

Submitted by Garry Queale

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me