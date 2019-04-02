Second annual Food and Fund Drive for Bouffe Pontiac

J.D. Potié SHAWVILLE March 27, 2019 On March 27, a group of volunteers from Bouffe Pontiac collected food and funds inside the entrance of Giant Tiger in Shawville for the second annual Food and Fund Drive. Hosted by Valley Heritage Radio, the participants invited the community to donate sums of money and food to the charitable organization.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.