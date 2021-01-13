Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A protest against lockdown measures, among other things, took place in Fort Coulonge on Sunday afternoon, bringing out around 30 people. The demonstrators marched down rue Baume and rue Principale, stopping at the Spruceholme Inn, a business owned by Pontiac Warden Jane Toller. Though the parking lot and business appeared empty, the protestors directed their chants at the building.
Second lockdown protest hits Fort Coulonge

CALEB NICKERSON
FORT COULONGE Jan. 10, 2021
On Sunday afternoon, the second Pontiac protest against lockdown measures took place in downtown Fort Coulonge. The gathering was slightly smaller than the one that took place in Shawville the previous weekend, but totaled around 30 people.
Starting on rue Baume, the event began with . . .

