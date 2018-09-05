See you next year!

CHARLES DICKSON

SHAWVILLE Sept. 5, 2018

It was another fun round in the See you in The Equity game at the Shawville Fair this year.

Once again, Equity readers from far and wide flipped through a year’s worth of saved newspapers, searched through online archives of past issues, consulted friends and neighbours and huddled in small groups to match faces to names in the popular game. One participant tacked yellow sticky notes on the two-page spread that appeared in the Fair issue of The Equity a couple of weeks ago, enabling her to rearrange them until she had it all figured out.

Dave Moore, The Equity’s award-winning layout man, selected the photos from Equity issues of the past 12 months.

