Seeking a shoulder to pave on

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

CALUMET ISLAND

Jan. 17, 2018

The MRC Pontiac council of mayors agreed to put forward a request for an addition to the upcoming paving of a road leading into town on Calumet Island.

With construction planned to take place between chemin de la Mine and 83 chemin des Outaouais, the town put forward a request to seek the addition of paved shoulders to this section.

