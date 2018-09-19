Senior Comets host tryouts

Caleb Nickerson, the Equity

The Pontiac Senior Comets held their tryouts over the weekend at the arena in Fort Coulonge. Their home opener will be on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. Pictured, things get a little topsy-turvy around the blue line.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)