Senior living complex opening within sight

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

ALLUMETTES ISLAND

Feb. 7, 2019

As the expected opening of the non-profit affordable senior living complex Résidence Meilleur du Haut Pontiac quickly approaches, volunteers have been able to provide an in-depth look at the facility to the public, during the annual general meeting on Feb. 7.

With the opening projected for May 1, the residence is providing a lot of excitement for the community of Allumettes Island, where it’s located, though it hasn’t been without at least one hiccup in the building process this past year.

