Seniors Café tours Pontiac

CALEB NICKERSON

SHAWVILLE June 6, 2018

On June 6, seniors in the Shawville area gathered at the Shawville Community Lodge for a morning of snacks and pertinent information.

Organized by the Pontiac Organization of Seniors and Retirees, this was the first of four seniors’ cafés to be hosted across the region. The events feature representatives from local organizations that might have services that interest seniors.

The Connexions Resource Centre had a presentation about the services they offer, including their beacon program for caregivers. The project looks to train “beacons”, to spot and refer vulnerable caregivers in the community to whichever social service they might need.

