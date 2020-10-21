Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Suzie’s Thanksgiving team. From left: Matt Lepine, Jenny Romain, Whitney Chevalier, Cole Weidhaas, Lee Chevalier, Sierra Kluke, Suzie Pullen, Tim Pullen and Gracie Pullen.
News 

Seniors receive surprise Thanksgiving feasts delivered to their doors

Emily Hsueh , , ,

MIKE ATHEY
BRYSON Oct. 12, 2020 
The owner of a local restaurant wasn’t ready to let social distancing measures thwart seniors in her community from enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, so she decided to . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca