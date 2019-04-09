Serious pruning

I’ve been out on sunny days when the temperature has been milder, pruning both my apple and pear trees and my grapes. I find it difficult to cut away branches, unlike my father who seemed almost ruthless when he worked on his plants. But I’m learning. Dad had lots of good healthy fruit. That’s what I want too but it’s eluded me. I let so many branches grow that I had no grapes last year.

