Serving up love at Bryson brunch

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

BRYSON Feb. 17, 2019

The basement of Bryson’s Church of the Immaculate Conception was the hot spot to be on Sunday morning, as folks turned out for the annual Valentine’s Brunch.

Put on by the church’s Catholic Women’s League, the meal is one of two annual breakfasts that the group organizes, in support of their church.

