Wednesday, November 28, 2018

Volunteers from the Pontiac Snowmobile Drivers Association marked the trail on Saturday from Luskville through to Bristol Mines as they prepare for the upcoming season. From left: Saturday morning’s crew for the picket party included Vincent Lamothe, Alain Goulet, Olivier Goulet, Jason Lamothe, Gilles Emond, and Rock Carrière.
Setting up the straight and narrow

Liz Draper 31 Views
From left: Vincent Lamothe and Alain Goulet load the trailer with pickets, while Olivier Gagnon looks on.
The volunteers expected to pound over 1,200 pickets into the trail on Saturday, starting out from Gavan’s Hotel. Pictured, Rock Carrière uses a picket pounder to set one in place.

Donald Teuma-Castelletti
MUNCICPALITY OF PONTIAC Nov. 24, 2018
Volunteers from the Pontiac Snowmobile Drivers Association (PSDA) had the chance to hit their trails early on Saturday, but it wasn’t for the thrill of feeling the wind on their helmets.
With a healthy layer of snow on the ground, those volunteers were marking out the path club members will be following this winter, as they set out to put up over 1,200 pickets along it.

