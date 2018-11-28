Setting up the straight and narrow

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

MUNCICPALITY OF PONTIAC Nov. 24, 2018

Volunteers from the Pontiac Snowmobile Drivers Association (PSDA) had the chance to hit their trails early on Saturday, but it wasn’t for the thrill of feeling the wind on their helmets.

With a healthy layer of snow on the ground, those volunteers were marking out the path club members will be following this winter, as they set out to put up over 1,200 pickets along it.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me