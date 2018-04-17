Shawarma shop springs up in Shawville

CALEB NICKERSON

SHAWVILLE April 18, 2018

There’s a new restaurant in downtown Shawville, serving up a mix of different cuisines from across the globe.

Lello’s is located behind the Hodgin’s plaza on Victoria Avenue, offering pizza and shawarma, as well as burgers and subs.

The owner, Joe Mehanna, explained that he worked and lived in Aylmer, but has had an organic farm on the 12 Concession for eight years. Originally from Lebanon, he has over 32 years experience in the shawarma business. Other members of the team have over 15 years experience making pizza.

“I love this place,” he said. “The people have good hearts here, it’s not like the city.”

