Shawville Arena closed for season

STEPHEN RICCIO PONTIAC Jan. 22, 2021 The Shawville Arena closed for the season on Jan. 22, after a sporadic winter that was deprived of normalcy by the ongoing pandemic. Shawville councillor Bill McCleary explained how the current COVID-19 restrictions had caused both minor hockey and figure skating to end its seasons, thereby making an open rink an even greater financial loss for the municipality. “Since minor hockey decided that no matter what happens with the [government] announcement on Feb. 8, that they won’t be having a season, even if we were to go back into orange [zone] we can’t . . .

