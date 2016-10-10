Petes Sales

Shawville arena gets a new scoreboard

10-19faceoff

From left: Pembroke Lumber Kings captain Alex Gilmour, Joe McCleary, Chris Last, Amanda Lachapelle, Christina Cartman, Will Armitage, Ronda Richardson, Bill McCleary, Jane Ann Findlay, Mayor of Shawville Sandra Murray, and Nepean Raiders captain P.J. Heger during a cermonial puck drop to commemorate the arena’s new scoreboard.

10-19scoreboard

 The Shawville arena officially dedicated its new scoreboard during the Hockey Day in Shawville festivities. Several local groups came together to make the project happen.

Chris Lowrey
SHAWVILLE Oct. 15, 2016
In a ceremony before Saturday night’s CCHL hockey game at the Shawville arena, a ceremonial puck-drop took place to commemorate the arena’s new scoreboard.
The new scoreboard is a product of the determination of several community groups from around Shawville.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In
 Remember Me  
New User Registration
*Required field

You must be logged in to post a comment Login