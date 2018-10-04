Shawville bar plays for the heart

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

VINTON, SHAWVILLE

Sept. 29, 2018

With attendance up over 60 per cent, 120 steaks to grill, and everybody swinging from, and for, the heart, Atkinson’s Sports Bar celebrated another year of supporting the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

Twenty-seven teams hit the greens at Mickey Creek Golf Club on Saturday, with many more joining at the bar back in Shawville come evening for dinner and company, as the group enjoyed the 24th edition of the tournament.

Bar manager and tournament organizer September Hamilton said she looks forward to the day bringing old friends together as folks come in from all over the Pontiac and beyond to support the cause.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me