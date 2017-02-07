Shawville Community Bonspiel winners

Ann Taylor, THE EQUITY

The 42nd annual Shawville Community Bonspiel rocked to an end on Sunday at the Shawville Curling Rink with the Quyon Gang team sweeping the coveted Toilet Seat. From left: Sue Chabot, Brenda Clarke and Wayne Ramsay were presented their trophies by Bert and Darleen Murphy (missing was skip Stuart Meredith). The tournament spanned over two weekends and the week between and all teams received a prize. Bonspiel chairman Ian MacKechnie announced a new award for the team that had the most fun and sportsmanship. The winners were Riley Griffin, Chris Kelly, Chad Routliffe and Wanda Lance from the Bryson R.A. team. Other division winners were: Bastien Tire, Shawville Ford, Bristol Inc., Pontiac High Staff, The Glorious Ones, AC Mechanical, Pontiac Appliance Care, Old Rockers and Shawville Taxi.

