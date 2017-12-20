Shawville Ford goes diamond
The 2016 President’s Diamond Club Award for Ford Motor Company were held in Austin, Texas where Shawville Ford received this honour for the seventh year. The Diamond Award is given to the Ford Dealers who place in the top 20 per cent in Canada and is based on market share and customer satisfaction. This is Ford’s most prestigious award. Shawville Ford has placed in the top five per cent in Canada most years and once in the top one per cent. The Distinguished Dealer Award has also been received by Shawville Ford 25 times. Pictured, Ford Motor Company President Mark Buzzell (right) presents the 2016 President’s Diamond Award to owners Heather and Robert MacKechine.
This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.
If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.
If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)
You must be logged in to post a comment Login