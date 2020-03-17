Shawville: Lyse Lacourse

Our thoughts and prayers for the Workman and Young families on the loss of Beverley Ann on March 10. Beverley was the mother of Brent (Elaine), Rick (Anne) and Nancy (Kim) Beattie. Beverley was the wife of the late Ray (Habba) Young.

Our deepest condolences to the Hodgins and Sparling families on the loss of Marjorie on March 13 at the age of 80 years. Marjorie was the wife of Lloyd. She was the mother of Diane (late Bruce) and Polly.

The Soup and Sandwich Lunch at St. Paul’s Anglican Church on March 18 has been cancelled.

Fourth Sunday of Lent means joy. This Sunday was formerly called Laetare Sunday since its mood and theme was one of hope and rejoicing that Easter was near. In the reformed calendar this Sunday is not different from the other Sundays of Lent even though the entrance antiphon for the day still begins with the Latin word “laetare” and the vestments worn by the celebrant are rose-colored, not violet. The day is important because it is the day of the second scrutiny in preparation for the baptism of adults at the Easter Vigil.

With all the news of COVID-19 – it is time to thank our local businesses, health care professionals and our municipality for all their work beyond the call of duty.