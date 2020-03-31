Shawville: Lyse Lacourse

Spring is definitely on its way. For the last couple of days we have had rain which is clearing all the snow and ice away. We are supposed to have double digit temperatures in Shawville later in the week. It’s pretty exciting.

Our deepest condolences to the Bedard family on the loss of Roger on March 18, 2020. Roger was the father of Kaylee. He was the brother of Audwin (Julie-Anne), Rolland (Elaine), Lionel (Jane), Donalda (Joseph), Darlene (Jeffrey), Jennifer (Kenneth), Karen (Kevin) and Leo (Deanna).

Our thoughts and prayers for the Colton and Judd families on the loss of William Edward on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Ottawa. He was the husband of Adeline. William was the father of Brian (Jane), Valerie (late Ken Prince). He was the step-father of Michael (Ana) and Debbie.

A lot of us celebrated Earth Day, this past Saturday, March 28 at 8 p.m. by shutting down all the lights, power and technology. At our house, we played cards by candlelight.

This year April Fools’ Day is Wednesday, April 1. April Fools’ Day or April Fool’s Day is an annual custom on April 1, consisting of practical jokes and hoaxes. The player of the joke or hoax often exposes their action later by shouting “April fools” at the recipient. The recipients of these actions are called April fools.

We will be celebrating Palm Sunday on April 5, 2020 this year. Palm Sunday commemorates the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem (Matthew 21:1-9), when palm branches were placed in his path, before his arrest on Holy Thursday and his crucifixion on Good Friday. It thus marks the beginning of Holy Week, the final week of Lent.