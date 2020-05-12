Shawville: Lyse Lacourse

Our deepest condolences to the Henderson and Hicks families on the loss of Shirley Ann on May 5, 2020 in Shawville. She was the wife of the late Joseph Henderson. Shirley was the mother of Joseph (Louise), Pamela (Sterling Welch), Sandra (Peter Scully), Timmy (Gisele) and Vicky (Tom Hughes). Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Shows Must Go On” will feature Cats on May 15 at 7:00 p.m. on YouTube. It will feature the 1999 production stars Elaine Page and Sir John Mills. Canada will be celebrating Victoria Day weekend this upcoming weekend. This holiday is a public Holiday and is celebrated on the last Monday on or before May 24 and commemorates Queen Victoria’s birthday (May 24, 1819). Happy Victoria Day!

