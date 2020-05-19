Shawville: Lyse Lacourse

Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Cpt. Jennifer Casey from Halifax who died tragically yesterday as part of the Canadian Snowbirds flyby. The second person was injured and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families. The Canadian Snowbirds have buoyed our spirits since they have crossed Canada these past two weeks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Our sincere sympathies to the family of Dorothy Woermke who passed away at the Pontiac Reception Centre on May 14, 2020 at the age of 84.

She was the wife of Allan Woermke. Dorothy was the mother of late Susan (late Barry) and Pat (Kevin Bertrand).

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Show Must Go On” will be streaming live on May 21, at 7 p.m. on YouTube.

Happy Anniversary this past week to Albert and Gwen Armstrong.

The border checks from Quebec to Ottawa were lifted Monday.

Some lockdown restrictions have eased but still remain safe by social distancing and wearing a mask. These are the current guidelines set out by Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada.

The weather is finally going to be at the normal temperatures starting this week. The flowers are starting to blossom and bring some much needed cheer.