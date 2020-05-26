Shawville: Lyse Lacourse

Our deepest condolences to the Brown and Rebertz families in the loss of Mina on May 21 at the age of 91 years. Mina was the wife of the late Lee Holt and the late Dalton Rebertz. She was the mother of Judy (Sid Stephens), late Brian (Margaret), late Dwight, Dennis (Sue), Leonard (Joan), Eric (Donna), Diana (Dave Godda) and Kevin. Spring has sprung and the trees and flowers are just beautiful and buoys everyone’s spirit.

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.