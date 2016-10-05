Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this upcoming week: Susan Leach, Ellard Perry, Keri Beck, Trish Racine-Emmerson, Lindsay Hamilton, Lorraine Proulx, Leslie Mayhew, Christine Marcotte, Dale MacKechnie and Grant Russell.

Our sympathies to the New family on the loss of Donald at the Shawville Hospital on Oct. 2 at the age of 69.

Our thoughts and prayers for the MacDonnell family on the loss of Mark in Ottawa on Oct. 3 in his 43rd year. He was the son of Bernie and Mona (nee Murray) MacDonnell.

On Oct. 15 there will be a hockey game between the Nepean Raiders vs. the Pembroke Lumber Kings at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds will be going to the SDMHA.

Save the date for the Shawville Fall Heavy Garbage Day on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

My granddaughter, Sophie Margaret Elyse Senack was baptized at St. Edward’s Church on Saturday. Proud parents are Peter Michael Senack and Marie-Michelle Lacourse. A luncheon was served after the baptism in the church hall.

