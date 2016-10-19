Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this upcoming week: Kaara Brown-Richardson, Lee Gibbons, Patricia Brown, Doug Hodgins, Sandy Krose, Eric R. Smith, Corey Poole, Bill McCleary, Lorraine Hodgins and Thelma Kuehl.

Happy belated anniversary wishes to Paul and Mary Hodgins.

