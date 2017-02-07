Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932

The Pancake Supper was wonderful. It was hosted at the Orange Hall in Shawville. It was a great evening.

Congratulations to the volunteers of the Shawville Carnival Day which took place on Saturday. It was an unqualified success!

