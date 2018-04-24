Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this upcoming week: Bromwell Sally, Leigh Richard, Amy Keindel, Kim Howard, Donna Presley, Cathy Pasch, Nicole Carson, Jane O’Neill, James Howard, Julie Tubman, Earle Potvin, Robert Younge, Heather Grant, Patricia Greer, Heather Hodgins-Chan, Liana MacDougall, Jennifer McBane, Allen Kuehl, Lois Cartman, Rick Younge, Jean Coles and Linda Vowles.

Happy 88th birthday to my mother, Dr. Michelle Lawton-Gregory who celebrates on May 1.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)