Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Memories do not burn. That is why the Bell descendant grandchildren decided to help celebrate the 100th Anniversary on July 28, 2018 of Violet and Stephen Bell which was held at the Shawville agricultural hall. They came together to bring back happier times spent at the farm in Weirstead where there were always gatherings prior to the house burning. Memories were shared of happy events of friendship with songs, food and fellowship. This year was special. Many of the clan travelled long distances to attend. They enjoyed it so much they want to do it again in a few years. They all keep in touch by Facebook but getting together in reality is so much better.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me