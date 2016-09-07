Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Save the date – The Municipality of Shawville will be holding its bi-annual Heavy Garbage day on Oct. 22. More details will follow.

Congratulations to all the volunteers, organizers and participants of the Terry Fox Run which was held this past Sunday.

Our thoughts and prayers to the Rowat family on the loss of Raymond on Sept. 11 at the Verdun Hospital at the age of 87. Raymond was a notary for over 40 years. He also played flute in the Shawville band.

Our deepest condolences to the Horner family on the loss of Arnot on Sept. 14 at the age of 95. Arnot was a councillor for eight years for the Municipality of Clarendon. He was a long-time farmer.

Happy anniversary to Donald and Evelyn Duff who celebrate on Sept. 24.

