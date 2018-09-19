Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Congratulations to the Pontiac Home Bakery for second in Canada for the Sweetest Bakery Contest and first in Quebec plus Eastern Canada National Winner for Sweetest Bakery in Canada. Bravo!

Our condolences to the Pirie and Roy families on the loss of Marjorie on Sept. 12, in hospital, Shawville, Que.

Our thoughts and prayers for the Smith and Webb families on the loss of Marjorie who passed away suddenly on Sept. 13 while at St. Joseph’s Manor in Campbell’s Bay.

Our deepest sympathies to the Dorrance and Kirkey families on the loss of Janice on Sept. 15 at the age of 87 at the Lakeshore General Hospital. She leaves to mourn her five children, Don (Diane Vigneault), Joanne (Chris Anderson), Bob (Renee Caseault), Keith (Diane Charpentier) and Jennifer (Ed Chan). Jan was the grandmother of 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Jan was a summer resident since 1965 in Bristol.

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this week: James Barry, Jeff Tanguay, Eddie Jean-Marie, Joey Hannaberry, Jerry Hannaberry, Joshua Armitage, Janet Armstrong, Bob Woods, Linda Kilgour, Heather Hodgins, Shelley Barr, Robert Grant, Reuben Hodgins, Karen Cartman, Randy Brownlee, Basil Hodgins, Joy Dumouchel, Andrea-Leigh Richard, Janet Rogers, Betty Lou Brownlee, Bev Hillier, Elaine Moore, Maynard Tanner, Chrissie Draper, Dan Duggan, Jill Tracy and Blaine Angus.

Couples celebrating this week are: Randy and Colleen McGrath-Deneault, James and Sherri Potvin, Greg and Stephanie MacDonnell and Jennifer and Robert Butler.

Happy 85th birthday to Don Kirkey who celebrated on Sept. 14. Family and friends had a birthday celebration on Sept. 16.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me