Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this week: Ruth Cowley, Amanda Lalonde, Marilyn Lemay, Margaret Howard, Julie Armstrong, Paula Mullin, Bill Strutt, Wendy Campbell, Doug MacDougall and Susan McCleary.

Our condolences to the Gordon family on the loss of Anna on Oct. 6 in Ottawa in her 71st year.

Our thoughts and prayers to the Hobbs family on the loss of Leslie on Oct. 7 at the age of 68.

Our sympathies to the Hickey family on the loss of Gertrude on Oct. 14 in her 91st year.

Reminder that the Fall Heavy Garbage Drop-Off is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All solid garbage can be deposited at Tom Orr’s Transfer Station at C384 7th Concession Road at no charge. Garbage must be delivered by homeowners themselves. Please note that seniors, if you are unable to drop off your heavy garbage please contact Municipality of Shawville Town Hall at 819-647-2979.

