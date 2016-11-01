Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Our sympathies to Leona Eades on the loss of her sister.

Our thoughts and prayers to the Green family on the loss of John at the Pontiac Reception Center on October 23 at the age of 80.

Happy retirement to Father Michael Costello who retired on Sunday after 54 years in the priesthood. He will be missed by all.

The annual tea and bazaar at Stark’s Corners United Church Hall will be held on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Bryson Lions Club will be hosting an Old Time Dance on Saturday. See their coming events ad for more details.

Happy birthday to Carmen Rowat across the miles.

