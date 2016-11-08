Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Our thoughts and prayers to the Callaghan family on the loss of William on Nov. 3 at the age of 90.

Our deepest condolences to the Brownlee family on the loss of Iva on Nov. 4 at the Pontiac Community Hospital at the age of 92.

Our sympathies to the Malette family on the loss of Norma in hospital in Ottawa on Nov. 4 at the age of 77.

