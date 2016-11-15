Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Our deepest condolences to the Dagg and McDowell families on the loss of Emily on Nov. 9 in her 79th year.

The Villa James Shaw regular meeting will be held on Nov. 21 at 7:15 p.m. at the Pontiac Reception Centre.

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this upcoming week: Katherine Summerfield, Jim McConnell, Shannon Laferriere, Kylie Beck, Wendy Moore, Bruce Hodgins, Elizabeth Lawton and Diane Lacourse.

