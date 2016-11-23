Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Our deepest sympathies to the Jolicoeur family on the loss of Candide on Nov. 16 2016 at the age of 85.

Our thoughts and prayers for the Coleman and Hughes families on the loss of Ethel on Nov. 20 in her 99th year.

The first Sunday of Advent is on Nov. 27. It marks the start of the Christian year in western Christianity. It varies from 22 to 28 days starting on the Sunday nearest to St-Andrew’s Day and encompassing the next three Sundays ending on Christmas Day.

Advent is the season observed in Western Christian churches as a time of expectant waiting and preparation for the celebration of the Nativity of Jesus at Christmas. The term is a version of the Latin word meaning “coming”.

