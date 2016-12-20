Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Our condolences to the Germain and Ricard families on the loss of Lee on Dec. 10 in Ottawa, Ont. at the age of 32 years. Lee was the father of Chloé. He was the son of Marcel Ricard (Lina Lacroix) and Shelley Germain.

Our sympathies to the Bleskie and Manwell families on the loss of Martha on Dec. 12 in hospital in Ottawa, Ont. at the age of 89 years.

Our thoughts and prayers to the Ralston family on the loss of Leo on Dec. 15 at the age of 89 years.

