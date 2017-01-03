Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Happy New Year to all our readers. I wish you all a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year.

Our thoughts and prayers for the Hamilton family on the loss of Laird on Dec. 22 at the age of 74 years.

Our sympathies to the Lebrun family on the loss of Donald on Dec. 26 at the age of 86 years.

Our condolences to the Henderson family on the loss of Denzil on Dec. 26 at the age of 83.

Our deepest sympathies to the Fenton family on the loss of Maxine in her 81st year on Dec. 28.

Our condolences to the Cobb family on the loss of Alexander on Dec. 30 at the age of 87 years.

