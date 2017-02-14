Shawville: LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Our thoughts and prayers to the Kluke and Lance families on the loss of Anne on Jan. 27. at the age of 58 years.

Congratulations to the Shawville United Church on their successful Valentine’s Day Tea which was held on Saturday.

Happy belated Valentine’s Day! Valentine’s Day was held on Feb. 14. St-Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is an annual holiday celebrated on Feb. 14. It originated as a Western Christian liturgical feast day honouring one or more early saints named Valentinus and is recognized as a significant cultural and commercial celebration in many regions around the world.

