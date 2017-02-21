Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Our thoughts and prayers for the Potvin family on the loss of Bonnie Jean (nee Fetterly) on Feb. 15.

Our deepest condolences to the McNally and Rodgers families on the loss of Lise on Feb. 16 at the age of 66.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church will be hosting a hot lunch on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Happy birthday to Betty Cameron and Carol Gregory.

The Fish Findlay Classic 3 vs 3 Mens 18+ Hockey Tournament will be taking place from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26. All the proceeds will be going to the Shawville and District Minor Hockey.

