Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Our thoughts and prayers to the Kluke family on the loss of Agnes at the Groves Park Lodge, Renfrew, Ont. on Feb. 18 at the age of 93 years.

Happy wedding anniversary to the following couples celebrating: Noel and Denise Boivin, Roger and Mary Kaupe, Terry and Linda Murray, Basil and Lorraine Hodgins, John and Mary Sheila Draper and Charlie and Laura Richardson.

