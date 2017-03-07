Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Our condolences to the Racine family on the loss of Ruth on Feb. 28 at the age of 72.

Our thoughts and prayers to the Atkinson and Poole families on the loss of Helen at Pontiac Reception Centre, Shawville with her loving family at her side.

