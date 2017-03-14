Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Our thoughts and prayers for the Watson family on the loss of Gerald on March 10.

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this upcoming week: Benjamin Woodman, Wendy Taylor, Connie Walsh, David Lalonde, Donna Young, Bill Hobbs, Ayden Hodgins, Danny Stewart, Ronald Deering, Steve Forbes, Joan Bauer, Robert MacKechnie and Donna Zimmerling.

