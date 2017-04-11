Shawville LYSE LACOURSE 819-647-5932 lyse380@gmail.com

Happy birthday to the following people celebrating this upcoming week: Debbie Campbell, Sylvie Thomson, Suzanne Angrignon, Marion Mayhew, Bill Murray, Davey Keon, David Murray, Anthony Valin, Jim Crawford, Amy Evans, Doug Corrigan, Joyce Walsh, Margaret Fierobin, Bonnie Senack, Kathryn Perry, Gail Orr-Tubman, Anne Stevens, Michael Nimchuk, Monique Atkinson, Sally Keindel, Jenna Keindel, Curtis Young and Brent Plouffe.

